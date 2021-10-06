Lead detective in Arizona takes stand during Mark Gooch trial

Crime

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The lead detective took the stand Wednesday in the Mark Gooch murder trial. Coconino County Sheriff’s Detective Lauren Jones read Gooch’s text messages to the jury. Gooch is accused of driving to Sasha Krause‘s Mennonite community near Farmington last year, abducting her then shooting her and dumping her body near Flagstaff.

Detective Jones testified Gooch sent a text to his brother that he was getting a car wash. “From Mark: I am sitting where I can watch it get cleaned. You can always spray it down with a disinfectant spray too,” said Jones.

The defense claimed Jones was leaving details out during her testimony. Prosecutors allege Gooch, who grew up with Mennonite parents, resented Mennonites and was watching Krause’s community before she was murdered.

