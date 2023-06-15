LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said they captured a 15-year-old who had escaped the Lea County Detention Center Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to a field south of the detention center about an escapee wearing a green jumpsuit.

When they got to the scene, deputies said they heard gunshots and saw Michael Romero shooting a gun in the air. He was taken into custody without use of force. Romero was charged with escape from a jail, aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault on a peace officer among other charges.