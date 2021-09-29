Lea County Sheriff’s Office: Man points air rifle at off-duty sheriff

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in custody after he is accused of pointing a gun at a New Mexico sheriff Wednesday morning. According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Corey Helton was off-duty driving along College Lane in Hobbs. That’s when a man stepped into the middle of the road and pointed what turned out to be an air rifle directly at him three times.

Sheriff Helton back his car away and say the man then pointed the rifle at another car before setting it down and running off. Deputies tracked the man down and arrested him. They have not released his identity. The sheriff’s office says the air rifle had been stolden from the front seat of a Polaris parked at a nearby home.