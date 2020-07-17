Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigates Lovington homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place on Tuesday in Lovington. The sheriff’s office reports that deputies responded to the area of Cody Lane and Dakota Road regarding a deceased male victim.

Investigators at the scene located the male subject who was later identified at 21-year-old Davan Perales of Hobbs. Authorities report Perales was shot multiple times.

This case remains active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or to send a private message to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss