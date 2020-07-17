Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigates Lovington homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place on Tuesday in Lovington. The sheriff’s office reports that deputies responded to the area of Cody Lane and Dakota Road regarding a deceased male victim.

Investigators at the scene located the male subject who was later identified at 21-year-old Davan Perales of Hobbs. Authorities report Perales was shot multiple times.

This case remains active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or to send a private message to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.