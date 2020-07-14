Lea County Sheriff’s Office arrests 7 in kidnapping case

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven individuals have been charged in connection to the kidnapping and beating of a man in Hobbs. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, June 6, 2020, around 6 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of East Marland Boulevard.

Deputies report that they observed a male victim who had several physical injuries. The victim told authorities that he had received a ride to a residence off of Llewellyn Street and when he arrived, he saw a man identified as 38-year-old Abel Aguirre in the living room.

Aguirre and a man identified as 20-year-old Diego “Aaron” Perez took the victim to a residence on the 6900 block of North Country Road where the victim said he was taken to a bedroom and was beaten with a baseball bat, brass knuckles, and was pistol-whipped by Aguirre, Perez, 40-year-old Edgar Millican, and 36-year-old Kimberly Flanagan.

Deputies report that after the beating, the victim was told to clean up the blood from the bedroom and to go to the bathroom to clean up the blood on his body. The victim as then forced into a gray Plymouth Breeze and was taken to Fowler Street where no one opened the door, and then to a local motel in Hobbs.

After being beaten again in a motel room, 38-year-old Joshua Roberts threatened to shoot the victim in the knee. The victim was then taken back to the residence on Fowler Street where he was able to break free and escape to a motel to ask for help.

Lea County investigators were able to find the motel room where some of the beatings took place and stated they found what appeared to be blood and damage on the wall. Investigators also found an ax, black leather whip, and baton at the residence on North Country Road and discovered that all the bedding was gone as well.

During questioning, investigators discovered that 32-year-old Anthony Acevedo had struck the victim with a whip. Authorities report they learned that Aguirre and 20-year-old Henry Land had planned the incident and investigators were able to corroborate the victim’s statement by locating the Plymouth Breeze in video footage from the area.

Abel Aguirre and Diego Aaron Perez were charged with two counts of kidnapping, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence. Edgar Millican and Kimberley Flanagan were charged with accessory to kidnapping, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence.

Anthony Acevedo was charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence while Joshua Roberts was charged with robbery. Henry Land was charged with accessory to kidnapping.

All suspects except for Roberts were released on an unsecured appearance $50,000 bond. Roberts was released on a promise to appear before the court at his next court hearing.