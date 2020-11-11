Lea County deputy arrests man after chase through Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a wild chase through Hobbs. It all started when an off-duty Lea County deputy noticed a man driving erratically and fighting with a female passenger.

When deputies tried to stop the driver, later identified as Gordon Garland, he took off. Deputies eventually caught up to him when he ditched his truck in a field.

