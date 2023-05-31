HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Ricardo “Richard” Leyva, wanted for killing another wanted man in Hobbs back in March, is still on the run. Deputies received a tip about the whereabouts of Leyva on Monday but it didn’t pan out. Now, they’re asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Leyva is charged with murder in connection to the March 24 murder of Anthony Quiroz and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at (575)396-3611 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)-393-8005.