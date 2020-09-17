Lea Co. sheriffs warn residents of stolen van being used in crimes

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a stolen work van, they say is now being used in other crimes. The Sheriff’s Office says Wednesday afternoon a janitorial van was stolen outside Body and Soul Gym in Lovington while the cleaning crew was inside working.

A short time later, deputies started getting calls of burglaries in the area. “Well we do have reports about one burglary that we can confirm has been associated with the use of that van,” said Vivian Martinez with the Sheriff’s Office. She says they believe the burglars are using the van to case neighborhoods.

“He got into the van and his driver was wearing a mask and gloves, when I shut the door I realized that the gloves that he was wearing, was [sic] not the same that, you know, a janitorial staff would wear; he was wearing yellow, leather work gloves like you would be wearing in your yard or something,” said Jennifer Michalcik, who saw the men in the van.

Michalcik says she knew something was off about the men in the van, so she took a video of the van driving off. Deputies were able to find the van but the driver got away.

“Deputies did see the van and deputies did attempt to apprehend the van, it did flee into Texas. This morning, we did have reports from citizens that the van had been located or had been seen in the area,” said Martinez.

The Sheriff’s Department says if you do see the van call 911 immediately. The Lea County Sheriff’s Department says the van is a white GMC with orange lettering on the side that says ‘Janitor Services.’ They believe three men were inside describing one as a bald, short, Hispanic man; they didn’t have descriptions of the other two men.

