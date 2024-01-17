LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police say they arrested an armed robbery suspect shortly after the crime was committed. Alexander Ogburn, 33, is charged with one felony count of armed robbery, Las Cruces Police said.

He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at Dylans convenience store at 1900 N. Main St.

Police learned the suspect threatened a clerk with what was believed to be a taser before taking an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes from the store. A short time later, after a short foot pursuit, police detained the suspect at the intersection of Spruce Avenue and North Campo Street. The suspect was identified as Ogburn.

The “taser” Ogburn allegedly used to commit the offense was determined to be a flashlight, police said. The stolen money and cigarettes were returned to the business.