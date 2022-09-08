ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for Qiaunt Kelley, the man involved in a SWAT standoff that turned into a deadly housefire are questioning his competency. Thursday, the state was asking a judge to keep Kelley behind bars until trial, but before the hearing could get started, the defense raised issues about his competency.

Officers were attempting to get Kelley into custody on July 7 for two different shootings. That led to a standoff with Albuquerque Police. The standoff led to a housefire and the death of 15-year-year-old Brett Rosenau who was in the house with Kelley. Kelley is already being held in Los Lunas on past charges.