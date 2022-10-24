TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers for five defendants accused of training children to commit terror acts on schools, banks, and government in a Taos county compound have filed motions that are expected to further delay their trial. The feds raided the Amalia property in August 2019 and found guns, ammo, 11 malnourished children, and the remains of a three-year-old boy.

Four of the suspects, including the three-year-old boy’s biological father, Siraj Wahhaj, are charged with kidnapping. Last Wednesday, the defense filed a motion to drop the kidnapping charges claiming Wahhaj had not lost his parental rights and can’t be charged adding the other three charged lived with him and his child.

On Thursday, they filed another motion to suppress evidence collected at the scene claiming the Taos County sheriff gave false statements in the search warrant affidavit.