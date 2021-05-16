Lawyers for Fabian Gonzales file a motion for change of venue

[1] Sign outside Deming Italian restaurant stirs up controversy A New Mexico restaurant is drawing criticism after putting up a controversial sign. Forghedaboutit Southwest Italian in Deming says they are being forced to temporarily close one of their establishments and adjust hours to another one because they say they're having a hard time finding employees. Recently, they put up a sign outside the building that says "Blame China". They say they're not racist or bigots and that they blame the Chinese government for the spread of the coronavirus adding that up until the pandemic, the eatery has been open for eight years. On social media, some people are now refusing to support their business. The owners say they currently have no plans to take the sign down.

[2] Albuquerque woman challenges law prohibiting out-of-state handicap placards An Albuquerque woman says she's shocked to learn the city doesn't allow out-of-state handicap placards and now she's urging the city to change the rules. Erica Hidalgo got a $350 ticket at the zoo last week. She says her grandmother's handicap placard was in plain sight. She researched and found there's a city ordinance that states it's unlawful for any vehicle to park in a disabled parking space unless there's a valid New Mexico-issued parking placard or license plate on display. A spokesperson with the mayor's office says they'll look into the situation and support the city council in updating the ordinance.