Lawyer seeks higher-quality rehabilitation for Nehemiah Griego

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was just a teenager when he murdered his entire family, and last year, he was sentenced to life for the crime. Now, the notorious killer is hoping for a second chance.

Nehemiah Griego was just 15 years old back in 2013, when he killed his father, mother, and three young siblings inside their south valley home. Just last year, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

At the time, he told District Court Judge Alisa Hart, he had changed since that day. “Hearing about me from then and 15 and 16 to 17, I really don’t recognize myself,” Griego said.

A year later, new court documents show Griego is still trying to prove he isn’t the monster he once was. “These are the children that need the most rehabilitation, the most treatment, and who just need more time. Instead, our system just throws them away,” says Griego’s attorney, Allison Jaramillo.

That is why Jaramillo filed an appeal to the Supreme Court, claiming his prison sentence is unusual punishment and that he needs to get proper mental help. “What we’re ultimately looking at is getting him into a facility where he can get that treatment,” she says.

This is in hopes that one day, he can be a productive member of the community. “Provide adequate supervision for him as he reintegrates into the community. That would be the ultimate goal,” Jaramillo says.

Just last year, however, his sisters made sure to let it be clear that the family is still hurt and scared of him. “While my helpless brother rushed to his mother’s aide trying to stop the bleeding and wiping her blood away, Nehemiah pointed to the gun at his face and told him he’s next,” said Annette Griego.

Jaramillo says everyone who has worked with Griego has agreed treatment would be the best option for him. She also says his likeliness to re-offend would be low with the right treatment.

A court date has not been set to hear this appeal just yet. Griego is currently serving his life sentence and could be eligible for parole when he is 52-years old.