SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An “epidemic” of child abuse in Santa Fe institutions. That is what one attorney said is happening in a new lawsuit against several institutions, including Santa Fe Public Schools and the Roman Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. The lawsuit claims the institutions failed to protect children from predator Robert Apodaca.

“This lawsuit is about changing cultures,” said Paul Linnenburger, attorney for the plaintiff. He said it’s a culture that has enabled children in Santa Fe to be subject to ongoing abuse. “Unfortunately, as we have learned, there’s somewhat of an epidemic of child sex abuse in our public institutions in northern New Mexico,” said Linnenburger.

Linnenburger is representing a client under the name of ‘John Doe,’ who claims he was groomed and sexually abused by Robert Apodaca when Apodaca was a school nurse at Gonzales Community School, where John Doe was a student.

According to the lawsuit, Apodaca was known on the campus to have ‘concerning’ interests and interactions with school boys. The lawsuit said a security officer voiced concerns, but the defendants didn’t do anything and even went so far as to cover it up.

“The administration was notified of concerns and warned and their response was to, he then followed one of those administrators to the Catholic school where he was finally stopped by law enforcement,” said Linnenburger. The lawsuit claims the abuse was happening while some of the defendants were paying out millions for other abuse cases.

“I think perhaps the most disappointing and the most shocking thing that we see is this occurred in the context of these same institutions going through processes when they should have learned the lesson,” said Linnenburger.

Apodaca has since pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually abusing a boy while working as a school nurse. He faces up to 45 years in prison. He is also set to go to trial next month for abuse charges at another school, Santo Nino Regional Catholic School. Linnenburger said this might not be the end.

“He was at the local Boy Scouts camp, we know he had positions throughout Santa Fe and Albuquerque. We have no doubt that there are potentially dozens more victims that have not yet come forward,” he said. KRQE reached out to Santa Fe Public Schools for comment on this lawsuit but did not hear back.