LITTLETON, Colo. – Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man from New Mexico who escaped a minimum security facility near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Littleton, Colorado.

Edward Verdugo, 49, was discovered missing from the satellite camp near the FCI on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. He is described as a Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, is five foot six inches tall, and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

Verdugo was sentenced in New Mexico to a 109-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possessing a firearm in further in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. Anyone with information about Verdugo should contact the United States Marshals Service at 303-728-7800.