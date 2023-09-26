ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Top law enforcement officials from across the state are in Albuquerque this week looking at ways to stop gun violence.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez has convened a summit at the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce to address the problem.

“Gun violence is a serious problem, and it requires a serious, thoughtful approach grounded in the real-world experience of law enforcement professionals,” said Torrez. “For far too long police and prosecutors have been bystanders to the legislative and policy-making process in Santa Fe. That’s why we organized this summit and created an opportunity for those closest to the problem to offer some practical advice for how we can work together to make our communities safer.”

The goal is to develop crime-fighting policy proposals to bring before lawmakers ahead of next year’s legislative session.

They said as the crime problem intensifies, the efforts to stop it must also be increased.

“Gun violence in New Mexico is a severe problem. I appreciate the Attorney General organizing this summit. I think we will find a collaborative answer, but it starts with getting all the right people in the room,” said Farmington Chief of Police Steve Hebbe.

Those attending the summit said they want their solutions to be as non-partisan as possible.