Law enforcement identified in Torrance County deputy-involved shooting

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been released regarding a shooting involving the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office on March 16. TCSO Deputy Pablo Arreola and Sergeant Jordan Duran were identified as the ones who opened fire on 28-year-old Joshua Francis after a long vehicle pursuit that began at the Rock Motel in Mountainair, NM.

Officials say Deputy Arreola fired at Francis’s 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck as it sped towards TCSO vehicles. The truck crashed into the police vehicles and began to push them backwards. Deputy Arreola then shot his gun a second time towards Francis. Sergeant Duran shot his gun at Francis after observing the suspect accelerating towards the deputies.

Francis was struck at least once. After Francis was ordered to exit the pick-up, he was arrested without further incident. He was taken to an Albuquerque hospital.

On March 17, an arrest warrant was issued for Francis for two counts of aggravated battery upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon. Francis was arrested on March 19, when he was released from the hospital.