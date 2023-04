Law enforcement is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect | Courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help identifying a person they say has been involved in multiple armed robberies throughout Albuquerque.

Courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nieto at 505-270-9729 or Det. Marinelarena at 505-259-9045. Information can also be emailed to Violentcrimes@bernco.gov.