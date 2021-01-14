Law enforcement academy decides fate of officers in high profile misconduct cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officers in some of New Mexico’s most high-profile cases of alleged misconduct, learned today whether or not they would be allowed to work in the state as a certified law enforcement officer.

Tai Chan was one of those officers. You may remember Chan, he is the former Santa Fe Sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering fellow deputy Jeremy Martin, in a Las Cruces hotel back in 2014. After multiple mistrials, Chan was never convicted and the charges were dropped. This morning, during a Law Enforcement Academy meeting, the board voted to accept the relinquishment of Chan’s certification, meaning he can no longer serve as an officer in any jurisdiction in the state.

Another familiar case that came up, former BCSO Sergeant David Priemazon. The Board revoked his certification in the meeting. He was convicted of aggravated battery, for kicking a suspected car thief in the head back in 2018. The county paid $300-thousand to settle that lawsuit, and Priemazon quit before being fired.

The board also looked at the case of Stephanie Carbajal. They suspended her law enforcement certification for three years after the Las Cruces Police Officer was charged with a DWI back in 2019. She was fired after being spotted on the highway passed out in her truck, but she was never convicted.

The L.E.A did not make a decision about Keith Sandy’s law enforcement certification saying it will continue to investigate. He was one of the Albuquerque Police Officers charged with the murder of James Boyd in 2014. He was not convicted.