Latest vandalism charges against Jennifer Otte dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest felony charges against a woman with a history of vandalism targeting police officers have been dropped. Jennifer Otte was arrested twice in December after police say she sprayed graffiti on the Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office downtown headquarters.

Otte has faced similar charges in the past including desecrating the memorial for fallen Officer Daniel Webster. Her cases kept getting dismissed over her competency to stand trial. Court records show prosecutors dropped the December charges because the damages caused did not surpass $1,000 which is required to be a fourth-degree felony. The case can be refiled if the final estimates reach that threshold.