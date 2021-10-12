Latest episode of ‘Duke City Case Files’ highlights murder of UNM student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fourth episode of the Albuquerque Police Department‘s video series Duke City Case Files spotlights the murder of Juan Carlos Romero whose body was found on a sidewalk near his home by the University of New Mexico. Romero was found fatally shot on the morning of February 7, 2017, along Stanford and Central.

Juan Carlos Romero (courtesy APD)

Police say he still had his wallet, cell phone, and other personal items on him when he was found. Authorities believe he was walking to his home when the shooting happened.

“It didn’t appear this was a robbery gone wrong or anything else, this appears to either be a targeted shooting or possibly a random shooting, we just don’t know,” said Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock in a press release.

APD states that investigators don’t have a lot of physical evidence or surveillance video that shows what happened and there have not been witnesses that have come forward with information. “I do want to find out what happened that night, I think it was very unfair what they did to him,” said Patricia Romero, Juan Carlos’ mother in the same press release. “I want to find out because it’s just not right, to kill because you can.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact APD’s Homicide Unit at 505-924-6096. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online at p3tips.com/531.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. APD reports that due to an enhanced reward from community members and family, the reward is now $13,160.