ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest in a wave of bank robberies in Albuquerque involves a sharp-dressed man. The FBI wants the public’s help identifying a man they’re calling “the Dapper Bandit.”

He robbed the Bank of America at Corrales Road and Alameda just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. He gave the teller a note threatening to shoot the worker, though he never showed a gun.

After getting away with cash, he fled east on foot. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the FBI.