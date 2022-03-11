ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has been under fire for how it handles and investigates use of force cases. Now in APD’s latest report to the Department of Justice, they highlight how much progress they’ve made to clear those cases.

Albuquerque police have faced criticism over the backlog of use of force cases, not getting the investigations done in a timely manner, and not investigating them thoroughly. Early last year, the city and the DOJ entered into a stipulated order to get it under control.

An external force investigation team, or EFIT, was established to assist APD to look into Level 2 and 3 use of force by APD officers. That includes officer-involved shootings, when a taser is used, and any altercation that results in the injury of a suspect.

“As we have brought in additional training and we’ve combined our efforts with EFIT, you know, I hope that the community can see especially those that are involved in this agreement process, such as the groups,” says APD Chief Harold Medina.

APD has been able to reach and sustain 25 investigators mandated in the order. The city is also hiring civilians to help investigate use of force cases. EFIT is handling the backlog while internal affairs is looking to get current cases completed.

The chief says current investigations are up to date. “I hope they really give credit where credit is due. One hundred percent of our Level 2 and 3 cases were completed and I think that’s a huge step and sign of the fact that department is serious about reform and ensuring that they get these investigations done,” Chief Medina says.

That means the force review board has more time to decide if any policy was violated. The chief hopes their success will lead to change on who is monitoring the progress of APD.

He says they are working to negotiate with the DOJ to move into a self-assessment phase on some oversight. That means the department would take the place of the monitor and report to the federal judge on how they are meeting the requirements of the DOJ. “We have been in compliance for two years, so we’re hoping that without a doubt by the end of the year, that we have a group of paragraphs that go into self-assessment,” adds Chief Medina.

The reporting period was from August 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022. In that time, the external force investigation team and internal affairs have closed 157 Level 2 and 3 use of force cases with almost 93% being completed within the mandated timelines.