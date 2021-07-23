Latest ALeRT offender arrest made in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man on Wednesday for an outstanding warrant. Officials say 32-year-old Andrew Aguilar was seen trespassing in the area of the intersection of Central Avenue northeast and Pennsylvania Street southeast.

Andrew Aguilar

According to a press release, Aguilar was seen talking to himself behind a dumpster by an officer. Aguilar refused to give the officer his name multiple times and was placed in handcuffs. His criminal history was confirmed through NCIC and showed an active warrant. That’s when Aguilar was placed under arrest.

Officials say Aguilar has three felony arrests including possession of a controlled substance, battery upon a peace officer, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, false imprisonment, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into MDC and will appear before a Metro Court judge in the near future.

As part of ALeRT, the Albuquerque Police Department works alongside the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Probation & Parole, the FBI, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office to track offenders who continuously commit crimes in the community.