Latest ALeRT arrest made outside Albuquerque furniture store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man caught outside a furniture store is the latest arrest for the city’s Analysis-Led Recidivism Team (ALeRT) Program. Christopher Sidler, 31, was arrested on Saturday outside of the American Home Furniture Warehouse on the 3500 block of Menaul Blvd NE.

Christopher Sidler

Officials say police arrived at the store after business hours and found Sidler walking out of an open door to the closed building. Once in custody, police found multiple items on Sidler belonging to the business including merchandise and paperwork. Police also reportedly discovered Sidler had methamphetamine with him.

According to a press release, Sidler has previous felony arrests for possession and distribution of a controlled substance, aggravated assault, and breaking and entering. Sidler will be in front of a Metro Court judge soon for Saturday’s charges of commercial burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

As part of the ALeRT program, APD collaborates with BCSO, Rio Rancho Police Department, NMSP, New Mexico Probation & Parole, the FBI, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.