Last suspect in Santa Fe obelisk demolition agrees to plea deal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last suspect in the destruction of the Santa Fe Plaza obelisk has taken a plea deal. Court documents reveal Austin Schweitzer agreed to take part in a mitigation program for his role in the demolition last October. He will avoid jail time.

Schweitzer must hear from those in the community who felt harmed by the loss of the obelisk as well as those who believe the obelisk’s presence was harmful. the program will last a least six months. The seven others charged in the demolition took similar deals. There is still a question about one of those cases and whether the plea deal will be allowed.

