LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Doane, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Nickolas Wells. According to court documents, Doane and Wells were in a relationship and got into a fight. That’s when they say Doane shot Wells in the face. Police say she called dispatch and admitted to shooting him.

Doane was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder. The court suspended two years of her sentence so she will serve 13 years.