TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Briana Thomas is accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Truth or Consequences. State Police say on May 8, Thomas collided head-on with another car at the intersection of Highway 181 and Warm Springs Blvd. One person was killed, and another three were injured.

A criminal complaint states Thomas denied drinking alcohol but her mother told police she had a couple of drinks. Her charges include vehicular homicide by DWI and three counts of great bodily harm. Police say she also had an arrest warrant for traffic violations.