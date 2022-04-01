LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old has been arrested after showing up to a school drunk. Police say they found Eugene Lopez near West Las Vegas High School.
According to court documents, Lopez was yelling at a female student, and also tried to hit a school security guard. Lopez had been kicked out of school earlier this year.