LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is behind bars after allegedly killing her boyfriend.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Jennifer Doane told police she got into an argument with the boyfriend, 42-year-old Nickolas Wells, at a Las Vegas home Thursday. Doane told police she ended up shooting Wells, but didn’t want to hurt him.

Wells died at the scene. Doane was arrested and now faces a second-degree murder charge.