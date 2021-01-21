Las Vegas middle school security guard arrested on sexual assault charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general filed charges on Thursday against a former school security guard in the West Las Vegas public school district. It is alleged that 52-year-old Abran Ulibarri repeatedly sexually assaulted an eighth-grade student over the course of a school year.

According to a criminal complaint, Ulibarri was arrested Thursday morning. He was charged with three counts of sexual penetration of a minor, four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor, six counts of false imprisonment, one count of bribery of a witness, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Officials say a letter from Attorney General Hector Balderas sent a letter to the public education secretary encouraging the PED and legislative leaders to consider immediate reforms to address New Mexico’s chronic concerns of physical harm to students.

