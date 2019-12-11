Live Now
Las Vegas middle school principal on administrative leave for assault charges

Crime

by: KRQE Media

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) A New Mexico principal is facing assault charges after he allegedly threatened his brother with a baseball bat.

Thomas Sanchez was arrested on Monday at his brother Lucas Sanchez’s home in Las Vegas, New Mexico where Thomas’s wife and children were staying after telling police they didn’t feel safe at home. A criminal report states that Sanchez went to the home intoxicated and hit a mirror with the bat before going after his brother.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sanchez has been placed on administrative leave with pay as he’s being investigated.

