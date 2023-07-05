LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Alejandro Alirez, the man who livestreamed the murder of his girlfriend, will spend decades behind bars. Alirez pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and four charges of assault on a peace officer last week as part of a plea agreement. Alirez will serve 30-42 years in prison.

In 2020, officers conducted a welfare check on Alirez, his girlfriend Cristal Cervantes, and her grandfather and learned Alirez was live streaming on Facebook. During that live stream, Alirez killed Cervantes while her grandfather appeared to already be dead. Alirez then threw fireworks at officers when they attempted to get him out of the home.