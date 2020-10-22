Las Vegas man shoots, kill himself during standoff with law enforcement

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a man shot and killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement. It started Tuesday afternoon when San Miguel County deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant at the home of Daniel Esparza on charges he choked and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say Esparza resisted arrest and a deputy tried to tase him. During the scuffle, Esparza grabbed the taser and barricaded himself inside his home. Police say he fired multiple gunshots at deputies, who fired back but did not hit Esparza. NMSP Tactical Team showed up and tried negotiating but after a two-hour standoff, they say Esparza shot and killed himself. NMSP is handling the investigation.

