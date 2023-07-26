LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday after admitting to live streaming his girlfriend’s murder. Alejandro Alirez took a plea deal last month in connection to the murder of Cristal Cervantes and her grandfather Victor Cervantes.

On November 8, 2020, New Mexico State Police and the Las Vegas Police Department were called to the couple’s home for a welfare check. Alirez live streamed the encounter on social media and admitted on the stream that he “shot her grandpa” and “I shot her in the head.” A judge sentenced Alirez to 39 years behind bars.