LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who destroyed graves at a Las Vegas cemetery last year has been found guilty. In March 2021, San Miguel County workers saw a red SUV leaving the Mt. Calvary Cemetery and could hear the vehicle dragging something behind it as it left.

A few days later, a man reported his family gravestones had been knocked over on his family’s plot, and the grave of his mother and other family members were torn up. Police later linked the vehicle to 60-year-old Christopher Williams.

On Tuesday, he was found guilty of criminal damage to property and defacing tombs. He faces a possible two and a half years in prison when he’s sentenced.