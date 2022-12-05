LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man from Las Vegas, N.M., is charged with murdering his uncle but claims it was an accident. Joshua Corbin called Las Vegas Police Sunday morning, saying he shot 66-year-old George Bonney, his uncle.

While the two were drinking at his home on November 26, he told officers he showed Bonney his AK-47. He says it went off, shooting Bonney in the back of the head. Corbin says he panicked, dumped Bonney’s body in a nearby field, and returned home to clean up the mess.

During the cleanup, he burned several pieces of evidence. Corbin is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.