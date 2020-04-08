Live Now
Mayor Keller, city officials provide daily update to Albuquerque coronavirus response

Las Vegas city school board president arrested for aggravated assault

Crime

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Las Vegas city school board president has been arrested for aggravated assault. Robert Duran III was arrested Tuesday at his home for allegedly slapping his stepdaughter, then when confronted by his stepson, allegedly pulling out a gun and firing off three shots near the stepson’s feet.

According to the police report, Duran admitted to the acts and is actually the one who called police asking his stepson to be removed from the property. Duran was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a firearm.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the superintendent for comment, but did not hear back.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞