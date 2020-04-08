Las Vegas city school board president arrested for aggravated assault

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Vegas city school board president has been arrested for aggravated assault. Robert Duran III was arrested Tuesday at his home for allegedly slapping his stepdaughter, then when confronted by his stepson, allegedly pulling out a gun and firing off three shots near the stepson’s feet.

According to the police report, Duran admitted to the acts and is actually the one who called police asking his stepson to be removed from the property. Duran was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a firearm.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the superintendent for comment, but did not hear back.

