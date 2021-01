LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of residential burglaries. They happened in the Huninh Ranch, Sun Ranch, and Avenida Las Vistas areas this weekend.

Suspects were last seen in a stolen grey 2015 Toyota RAV-4. Officials say they are considering the suspects to be armed and dangerous and to call the authorities if they see something suspicious.

