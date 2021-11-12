Las Cruces woman pleads guilty in Medicare fraud case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman’s guilty plea for Medicare fraud may get her up to five years in prison. Cathy Chidester who operated Drop In Counseling in Las Cruces pleaded guilty to fraudulently billing the state’s Medicare program for children’s counseling.

The Office of the New Mexico Attorney General reports in a press release that public school records indicated that the children were in class attending school during the alleged counseling session. Chidester also pleaded guilty to obstruction of an investigation and identity theft.

In addition to the five years imprisonment, Chidester may also have to pay more than $177,000 in restitution. Her sentencing will be in 60 days.

