LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman will spend three years behind bars for Medicare fraud. Cathy Chidester ran “Drop-In Counseling” when she billed the state’s Medicare program for children’s counseling.

However, records show the kids were in school during those alleged sessions. She pled guilty last November and faced up to five years in prison. She must also pay $177,000 in restitution.