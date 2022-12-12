LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday.

The man told police the two had dated for around three weeks, but a criminal complaint states Boughton-Martinez denied having a personal relationship with the man. She claims she got upset when he tried to kiss her and stabbed him to get him to stop. He reportedly told police her intent was to kill him.