LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces school employee is accused of molesting a child. In February, an educational assistant at Zia Middle School says he heard a student tell Charles Lucero “please don’t touch my privates” while he was helping him use the bathroom.

The educational assistant reported the incident and the victim told officials a similar incident happened two years prior with Lucero. Lucero is charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.