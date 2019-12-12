Las Cruces sandwich artist accused of dabbling in robbery

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces fast-food restaurant was allegedly held up by one of its own employees.

According to a probable cause statement, a man and woman attempted to rob a Subway restaurant Monday night in Doña Ana County. Prior to the two entering the restaurant, they cut the power.

The document states after entering, the female jumped over the counter and threatened the two women working inside. When the two workers were ushered into the back of the store, that’s when one of them escaped out the back door and drove to a Walgreens to call police.

Even though the man and woman were dressed all in black and wore masks, the employees recognized the female by her voice. They later told police the female robber sounded like their co-worker, 22-year-old Lorena Marin.

Marin and the man, later identified as 19-year-old Angelo Rey Espinosa, both left the store and were soon found by police in a white Kia Optima parked at a nearby intersection.

When Marin was questioned by police, she said she had an issue with one of the employees who was working Monday and wanted to “…teach [her] a lesson about what could happen in that part of town, late at night.”

Both Marin and Espinosa were charged with robbery and booked into the Doña Ana Detention Center without bond.