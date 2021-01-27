Las Cruces Salvation Army faces multiple break-ins in past few months

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — It’s becoming a reoccurring problem: people are breaking into the Salvation Army in Las Cruces. According to Salvation Army officials, the building on East Idaho Avenue has been broken into a total of four times in the past few months and one time this past week, adding that people have cut the fence around their property 15 times.

“The night before, someone cut our fence in the back and broke the window of our box truck parked securely in the back, and then last night smashed a window and took off with a few items,” said Captain Michael Evans, a Corps Officer for the Salvation Army Las Cruces Corps.

He said that because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Salvation Army has been shut down multiple times and having money to repair the damage done by people breaking in has become more difficult.