Las Cruces robbery suspect charged with Albuquerque stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of telling a fast-food employee that god will pay her tab is facing new charges.

Delilah Hernandez was arrested Sunday after police say she stabbed another woman in the neck during a fight in Coronado Park in Albuquerque. Prosecutors are asking Hernandez to stay locked up until trial, saying she’s also charged with a robbery in Las Cruces.

This summer Hernandez allegedly ordered food at a Sonic restaurant, told a server “this one’s on God,” and took off without paying.

Prosecutors also say Hernandez has a history of failing to appear in court.