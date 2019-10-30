Las Cruces robbery suspect charged with Albuquerque stabbing

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Delilah Hernandez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of telling a fast-food employee that god will pay her tab is facing new charges.

Delilah Hernandez was arrested Sunday after police say she stabbed another woman in the neck during a fight in Coronado Park in Albuquerque. Prosecutors are asking Hernandez to stay locked up until trial, saying she’s also charged with a robbery in Las Cruces.

This summer Hernandez allegedly ordered food at a Sonic restaurant, told a server “this one’s on God,” and took off without paying.

Prosecutors also say Hernandez has a history of failing to appear in court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss