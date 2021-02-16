Las Cruces police search for suspect who ran over officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is looking for a 40-year-old man who fled from police, who were conducting a welfare check, striking an officer at a Sonic Drive-In Monday. Police say before 4 p.m., Las Cruces police were called to conduct a welfare check on an individual who was parked in a stall at Sonic. Police say officers made contact with the driver, Mark James Esquibel, and determined there was probable cause to take him into custody.

Police then say Esquibel was uncooperative with officers and refused to exit his car, and officers ended up using a taser on Esquibel but that was ineffective. Police say shortly after, Esquibel put the car into drive and sped off striking an officer.

Police say at least one round was fired during the incident and Esquibel fled west on Main Street and his car was located a short time later near the intersection of Winton Circle and Neleigh Drive. Police learned someone gave Esquibel a ride from there.

Police say, Esquibel, whose last known address was on the 5100 block of Central Road in Las Cruces, is believed to be the driver who refused to cooperate with officers at the Sonic Drive-In. Police say Esquibel is Hispanic, 6-feet tall, weighs approximately 195 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Esquibel has a warrant for his arrest for violating the terms of his probation.

Police say the injured Las Cruces police officer was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening. Police say anyone with information on the whereabouts of Esquibel is asked to call 911.