Las Cruces police on lookout for repeat porch pirates

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are currently requesting the public’s help in locating two men in connection to a series of porch pirate incidents. Authorities say the men follow delivery vehicles and steal packages once they’ve been left for the customer.

In a video recorded from the dashcam of a FedEx van on the morning of Jan 25, a vehicle is seen pulling up to a residence on the 1300 block of Burley Ct. The passenger of the car then gets out and steals a recently-delivered package. The intended recipient of the package also observed the theft. Police say they believe the suspects are responsible for multiple stolen packages.

According to a press release, Las Cruces police were able to identify the video as a gray Hyundai Sonata as well as the vehicle’s owner. The owner told police he sometimes loans the car to friends and acquaintances. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the porch pirate suspects is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.

The LCPD is currently conducting an undercover operation to combat porch pirates which has already resulted in one arrest. They suggest the following tips to help prevent the theft of packages: