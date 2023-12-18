LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police Department officer Brad Lunsford pled not guilty after being charged over a deadly shooting. Lunsford was formally arraigned Monday for voluntary manslaughter nearly a year and a half after he shot and killed Preseley Eze at a gas station.

Officers initially responded to a call over claims Eze took beer from the store without paying. Eze resisted as officers arrested him and reached for an officer’s taser when Lunsford shot him in the head at point-blank range.

During the arraignment, the judge granted the state’s request to bar Lunsford from possessing a gun as the case moves through the court.