Las Cruces Police looking for man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of a violent kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

LCPD said they are looking for 45-year-old Jorge Luis Claro Quezada, who is charged with one second-degree felony count of kidnapping, three second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child and two fourth-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Quezada is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

LCPD investigators said that about 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 27, a 14-year-old student at Organ Mountain High School was leaving a McDonald’s restaurant at the 5700 block of Mesa Grande Boulevard when a man, later identified as Quezada, offered her a ride back to campus. At first, she declined, but then accepted when he asked her a second time.

Quezada reportedly held the girl against her will shortly after she got into the red Ford Explorer that he was driving. Investigators believe that he sexually assaulted the girl inside the vehicle in the parking lot. He allowed the girl to leave the vehicle after an hour, the girl said. She alerted school officials after walking back to campus.



The red Ford Explorer was found in a parking lot at the 3500 block of Foothills Road, however, Quezada’s whereabouts are unknown. It’s also unknown if he has access to another vehicle.



Anyone with information on Quezada’s whereabouts is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.